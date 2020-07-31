1/
Susie Rozena McCurley
Susie Rozena McCurley

Anderson, SC - Susie Rozena Freeman McCurley, 92, widow of Emory "Dutch" McCurley, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late John and Ollie Freeman. Mrs. McCurley was the retired Day Care Director at Oakwood Baptist Church. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church.

She is survived by two sons, Emory Dale McCurley (Hilary) and Barry McCurley; daughter, Anita Rhodes (Dale); three grandchildren, Adam McCurley, Jordan McCurley, and Kelly Cothran; and four great-grandchildren, Karlee, Olivia, Michael, and Caelan. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, John Paul McCurley and a daughter-in-law, Linda McCurley.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 2, at New Silver Brook Cemetery conducted by Pastor Steve Hurte and Rev. Guy Roberts. Due to Covid-19, social distancing will be observed and seating will be limited and those attending are encouraged to bring a chair.

Friends may pay their respects and sign the register book on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. at Sullivan-King Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
