Suzanne Roberts
Anderson, SC - Suzanne Parke Roberts, 81, passed into the loving arms of her Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at the Rainey Hospice House.
Born in Charlotte, NC, she grew up in Jacksonville, FL and was the daughter of the late Claude and Lillian Carlton Parke. She was a graduate of Anderson College where she was a member of the choral ensemble. Mrs. Roberts was a secretary at New Prospect Elementary School for 35 years. She was a member of Oakwood Baptist Church.
A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she is survived by her husband of 62 years, Jim Roberts; son, Steven Roberts and wife, Jamie; daughter, Julie Jones and husband, Garry; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Carlton Parke.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, October 18, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:45 p.m. Friday at the mortuary. A private family burial will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621 or Cancer Association of Anderson, 215 East Calhoun Street, Anderson, SC 29621.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019