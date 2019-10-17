Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:45 PM
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne Roberts

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Suzanne Roberts Obituary
Suzanne Roberts

Anderson, SC - Suzanne Parke Roberts, 81, passed into the loving arms of her Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at the Rainey Hospice House.

Born in Charlotte, NC, she grew up in Jacksonville, FL and was the daughter of the late Claude and Lillian Carlton Parke. She was a graduate of Anderson College where she was a member of the choral ensemble. Mrs. Roberts was a secretary at New Prospect Elementary School for 35 years. She was a member of Oakwood Baptist Church.

A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she is survived by her husband of 62 years, Jim Roberts; son, Steven Roberts and wife, Jamie; daughter, Julie Jones and husband, Garry; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Carlton Parke.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, October 18, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 2:45 p.m. Friday at the mortuary. A private family burial will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621 or Cancer Association of Anderson, 215 East Calhoun Street, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Suzanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
Download Now