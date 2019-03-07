|
|
Sybil Radford McAlister Ethridge, 89, wife of Roy A. Ethridge, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019.
Born in Anderson, she was the daughter of the late Cecil J. Radford, Sr. and the late Minnie Mae Crowe Radford. She was a retired registered nurse at AnMed Health Medical Center and was a member of North Anderson Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Roy Ethridge; two sons, Rodney McAlister (Ann) of Greenwood and Jay McAlister (Debbie) of Boca Raton, Florida; stepson, Roy Ethridge, Jr. (Jane Sanders) of Anderson and six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Nan McAlister Newman; stepdaughter, Karen Ethridge Holliday and nine brothers and sisters.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, March 8th, at North Anderson Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Bill Rigsby. The family will receive friends after the service. A committal service will be held at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery prior to the memorial service.
The family would like to thank the caregivers for all of their exceptional care and love during this time.
Memorials may be made to North Anderson Baptist Church Missions, 2308 N Main St, Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Mar. 7, 2019