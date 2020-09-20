Sybil R. HughesAnderson, SC - Sybil Rainey Hughes, 93, widow of Bill M. Hughes, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020, at NHC Health Care of Anderson.Born in Starr, SC, she was the daughter of the late W. Homer and Hattie Hanks Rainey. She was a graduate of Starr High School and Anderson College. She was a secretary with the Anderson Independent until 1951 when she became Vice-President, Secretary, and Treasurer of Hughes Well Drilling Company, Inc.She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she taught in the Sunday School Department for 15 years. She was also a member of the United Methodist Women of the church.Survivors include two sons, Dr. Michael Morrison Hughes (Kathleen) and Dr. Timothy Earl Hughes (Katherine); one daughter, Amanda Hughes Joyner (K. Craig); seven grandchildren, Mary Alice Hughes (Adam Hardin), Gillian Lee (Joel), Billy Ray Hughes, Claibourne Hughes, Elizabeth Hughes, Trey Joyner, and Carrie Joyner; and four great-grandchildren, Ronan Lee, Julian Lee, Aiden Joyner, and Carter Douglas. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Alvin Rainey, Herman Rainey, Mortie Rainey, Carl Rainey, and a sister, Bessie Todd.A private family graveside service will be held at New Silver Brook Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 1809 North Main Street, Anderson, SC 29621, or to your local hospice.Sullivan-King Mortuary