Sybil Ross
Belton - Sybil Cox Ross, 90, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019.
Born in Pelzer, she was a daughter of the late Ennis and Nellie Boyce Hannah. She retired from Milliken Company after thirty-four years and was a member of Southside Baptist Church, Piedmont.
She is survived by daughters, Joan Plunkett (Ray) of Belton and Debra Ross (Randall McBride) of Williamston; granddaughters, Cyndi Cox Johnson (Mikee), Trista Kelly Odom (Eric), Wendy Cox Capps and Sommer Cox Ray (Benjamin); five great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by sons, Danny Roy Cox and Tommy Clayton Cox; sister, Margaret Sue Davis.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, February 23, at Greenville Memorial Gardens with visitation following the service.
Memorials may be made to Southside Baptist Church, P.O. Box 412, Piedmont, SC 29673.
God has taken our precious mother and grandmother by the hand. Our hearts are broken, but there's no more pain or sickness. Until we meet again sweet mother know that we love you very much.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
Condolences: www.graymortuary.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 22, 2019