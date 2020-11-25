1/
Sybile Findley
Sybile Findley

Anderson - Sybile G. Findley, 81, of Anderson, SC, went to her Heavenly Home on Friday, November 20, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born in Anderson, SC, on October 10, 1939; she was the daughter of the late E.W. and Ola Mae Smith Gentry.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Billy W. Findley; daughter, Carol R. Findley; sister, Lottie Gentry Haynie; grandchildren: Donnie Crawford, Marshall Crawford, Denise Thompson, Amy Wilson, Darrell Findley, and Pamela Moss; 20 great-grandchildren; and 7 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is also predeceased by her sons: Dennis H. Crawford, Lamar Crawford, and Rickey Findley; and brothers: Roy and Johnny Gentry.

Services were held at 2pm on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Sosebee Mortuary, South Chapel, officiated by Pastor Michael Hanley.

The family received friends prior to the service at the Mortuary on Wednesday from 1pm - 2pm.

The family will be at the residence.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.sosebeemortuary.com.

Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel, assisted the family.




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
