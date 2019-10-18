Services
McDougald Funeral Home
Syble Shirley Hicks

Syble Shirley Hicks Obituary
Syble Shirley Hicks

Anderson - Syble Shirley Hicks, 91, a resident of NHC Anderson, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born September 28, 1928 in Anderson, SC, she was a daughter of the late Grady Shirley and Lillie Mae Adams Shirley. She was married to the late William Prue Hicks.

Throughout her career, Syble worked at Equinox Mill, Belvedere Bakery and was a former greeter at Wal-Mart. She was a generous, loving and godly Christian lady and was a faithful member of Oakdale Baptist Church. She was an avid Bingo player and expressed her love by sending many greeting cards.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen Ray and her husband Greg; sister, Betty Jean Sheridan; grandchildren, Taylor Ray Goudie (Chris), Matt Ray (Lauren), and Sarah Hicks; and great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Ray and Jaxson Ray.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her son, Neal Hicks; sister, Floree Walker; and brother, William Shirley.

The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:30pm Sunday, October 20, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel at 4:00pm with Rev. Dr. David Blizzard officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Flowers are accepted and memorial contributions may be made to Oakdale Baptist Church, 6724 Hwy 24, Townville, SC 29689.

The family will be at the home of her daughter, Karen Ray.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
