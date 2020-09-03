Sylvenia Mae Marshall White



Belton S.C. - Sylvenia Mae Marshall White age 69, passed Monday. She was born in Anderson County and was the daughter of the late Jessie Robinson and Nannie Louise Marshall. She was a graduate of Geer Gantt High School, and was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Survivor include her husband James Arthur "Pete" White of the home, two daughters Sheena White, and Shawna (Eddrekus) Sullivan, two sisters Helen Byrd, and Virginia Ware, one brother Robert (Mercedes) Marshall, 3 grandchildren. Graveside services will be held Saturday 11:00A.M. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Public viewing will be Friday evening from 12:00-7:00P.M. at the funeral home. The family is at the home. Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.









