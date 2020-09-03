1/1
Sylvenia Mae Marshall White
Sylvenia Mae Marshall White

Belton S.C. - Sylvenia Mae Marshall White age 69, passed Monday. She was born in Anderson County and was the daughter of the late Jessie Robinson and Nannie Louise Marshall. She was a graduate of Geer Gantt High School, and was a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Survivor include her husband James Arthur "Pete" White of the home, two daughters Sheena White, and Shawna (Eddrekus) Sullivan, two sisters Helen Byrd, and Virginia Ware, one brother Robert (Mercedes) Marshall, 3 grandchildren. Graveside services will be held Saturday 11:00A.M. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. Public viewing will be Friday evening from 12:00-7:00P.M. at the funeral home. The family is at the home. Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Viewing
12:00 - 07:00 PM
Holloway's Funeral Home Inc
SEP
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Holloway's Funeral Home Inc
101 Holloway Blvd
Belton, SC 29627
(864) 338-5200
or

