Sylvia Ann Miller Vaughn
Belton - Sylvia Ann Miller Vaughn, 79, wife of Elmer "Red" Vaughn of 305 Pine Top Dr. entered her heavenly home Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.
She was the daughter of the late Arnold D. and Alma Cummings Miller. She was a member of Barkers Creek Baptist Church, WMU, and Francis Shirley Sunday School Class.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home are: son, David Vaughn of Belton; daughters, Cheryl Bannister (Jeff), and Shannon Haynes (Brad) all of Honea Path; brother, Leroy Miller (Nancy); sister, Janie Fant (Herman); grandchildren, Hope Bannister, Trent Bannister (Taylor), Lauren Bannister and fiancé Cody Gilliam, Alivia Vaughn, Jennifer Bannister; great grandchildren, Drake Bannister, Jensen and Emorie Gilliam.
She was preceded in death by her son, Donnie Edward Vaughn, brothers, James and Demris Miller; and sister, Rachel Buffington.
Service will be held 11am Saturday at Barkers Creek Baptist Church with Rev. Wesley Taylor officiating. The remains will be placed in the church at 10am. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories.
The family will receive friends Friday from 6pm until 8pm at Cox Funeral Home.
Flowers are optional or memorials may be made to Barkers Creek Baptist Church Seed Faith Fund or the Gideon's.
The family will be at the residence.
Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on July 11, 2019