Sylvia Kernels BrownAnderson, SC - Sylvia Kernels Brown, 68, widow of Larry Joe Brown, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at her residence.Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Alvis Roy Kernels and Johnnie Wilson Kernels. She was a seamstress.She is survived by two sons, Danny Phillip Watson, Jr. and Kristopher Kernels Watson; six grandchildren, Kristopher Dalton Watson, Casey Partain, Dalton Chase Watson, Chelsea Faith Watson, Mason Levi Watson, and Madison Grace Watson; two great-grandchildren, Emory Partain and Lincoln Partain; brother, Scott Wilson Kernels; and step-mother, Pat Kernels.In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, John Anthony "Tony" Kernels and Jay Newton Kernels.Friends may pay their respects from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Sullivan-King Mortuary.