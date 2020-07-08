1/
Sylvia Kernels Brown
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sylvia Kernels Brown

Anderson, SC - Sylvia Kernels Brown, 68, widow of Larry Joe Brown, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at her residence.

Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Alvis Roy Kernels and Johnnie Wilson Kernels. She was a seamstress.

She is survived by two sons, Danny Phillip Watson, Jr. and Kristopher Kernels Watson; six grandchildren, Kristopher Dalton Watson, Casey Partain, Dalton Chase Watson, Chelsea Faith Watson, Mason Levi Watson, and Madison Grace Watson; two great-grandchildren, Emory Partain and Lincoln Partain; brother, Scott Wilson Kernels; and step-mother, Pat Kernels.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, John Anthony "Tony" Kernels and Jay Newton Kernels.

Friends may pay their respects from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Sullivan-King Mortuary.

www.sullivanking.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved