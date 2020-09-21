Sylvine Carson
The Unity Mortuary announces the graveside service for Sylvine Carson will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Flat Rock AME Church, Abbeville, SC.
She is survived by her husband, E.J. Carson; four daughters, Jennifer Elaine Caruthers, Evelyn Jones, Bernice Whitefield, and Pearline Hamilton; four sons, Roylee Carson, Michael Carson, Preston Crason, and Melvin Wright; 20 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.