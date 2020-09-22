Or Copy this URL to Share

Sylvine Carson



The Unity Mortuary announces the graveside service for Sylvine Carson will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Flat Rock AME Church, Abbeville, SC.



She is survived by her husband, E.J. Carson; four daughters, Jennifer Elaine Caruthers, Evelyn Jones, Bernice Whitefield, and Pearline Hamilton; four sons, Roylee Carson, Michael Carson, Preston Carson, and Melvin Wright; 20 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.









