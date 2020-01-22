Resources
More Obituaries for T. Coleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

T. J. Coleman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
T. J. Coleman Obituary
Tommy Joel "T.J." Coleman, 73, husband of Teresa Murphy Coleman passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca.

T.J. was born in Honea Path, SC, a son of the late Thomas J. and Clara Glendel Fisher Coleman and a brother to the late Beverly Jane Coleman. He was a graduate of Dixie High School in Due West, SC and attended Anderson College and Forrest Business College. He was a U.S. Air Force Vietnam veteran, a retired ISI Coordinator with Duke Energy and a loyal Clemson sports fan who was "All In".

Surviving in addition to his wife are sons, Thomas Patrick Coleman (Kristi) of Roswell, GA and Jeremiah Joel Coleman of Tampa, FL; grandchildren, Montana and Jager Coleman, Brayden Crumpton, Caleb and Benjamin Reid of Roswell, GA, Jackson, Peyton and Colin Coleman of Tampa, FL.

A memorial to celebrate T.J. Coleman's life will be held at the Madren Conference Center in Clemson, SC on Saturday, February 1, 2020 between the hours of 2-4 pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Vets Helping Vets Anderson P.O. Box 265 Anderson, SC 29622-0265 would be appreciated.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of T.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -