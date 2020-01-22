|
Tommy Joel "T.J." Coleman, 73, husband of Teresa Murphy Coleman passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the Cottingham Hospice House in Seneca.
T.J. was born in Honea Path, SC, a son of the late Thomas J. and Clara Glendel Fisher Coleman and a brother to the late Beverly Jane Coleman. He was a graduate of Dixie High School in Due West, SC and attended Anderson College and Forrest Business College. He was a U.S. Air Force Vietnam veteran, a retired ISI Coordinator with Duke Energy and a loyal Clemson sports fan who was "All In".
Surviving in addition to his wife are sons, Thomas Patrick Coleman (Kristi) of Roswell, GA and Jeremiah Joel Coleman of Tampa, FL; grandchildren, Montana and Jager Coleman, Brayden Crumpton, Caleb and Benjamin Reid of Roswell, GA, Jackson, Peyton and Colin Coleman of Tampa, FL.
A memorial to celebrate T.J. Coleman's life will be held at the Madren Conference Center in Clemson, SC on Saturday, February 1, 2020 between the hours of 2-4 pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Vets Helping Vets Anderson P.O. Box 265 Anderson, SC 29622-0265 would be appreciated.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020