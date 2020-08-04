Tabatha Martin



Anderson - Tabatha Michelle Martin, 48, of Anderson SC passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020.



Born on October 25, 1971, she was the daughter of Johnny and Estelle Chasteen and the wife to David Martin.



In addition to her parents and husband, she is survived by a son: Johnny Martin; daughter: Kayla Martin and a grandchild: Raelynn Gray Martin.



Visitation will be held at Sosebee Mortuary South Chapel on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm.



The Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.









