Tammy Lindley Crawford
Honea Path - Tammy Lindley Crawford, 46, wife of Danny Stephen Crawford, of Hwy 76 West, died August 8, 2019 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born in Greenville County, she was the daughter of James Richard "Dickie"Lindley and Katie Jeanett Alexander Lindley. She was currently a member of Hillside Baptist Church and was a former long time member of Princeton Baptist Church. She was employed by the US Postal Service in the Honea Path office. The most important thing to Tammy in life was her family. She was a truly devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister that would always think of others and their needs before her self. She was a devoted friend to many and thought of them as family.
Surviving in addition to her husband of the home and her parents of Honea Path are: two sons, Matthew Stephen (Ashley) Crawford and Jake Austin Crawford (Logan Alewine), both of Honea Path; three brothers, Paul (Toni) Lindley of Pelzer, Dennis Lindley and Jackson Lindley, both of Honea Path; and three grandchildren, Avery Crawford, Landon Crawford, and Ella Crawford.
Funeral services will be held at 3 P.M. Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Columbia Baptist Church with Rev. Travis Brooks, Rev. Andy Boggs and Rev. Eric Boggs officiating. Burial will follow in Princeton Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family is at the home and will receive friends from 1-3 P.M. Sunday at the church prior to the service. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Aug. 11, 2019