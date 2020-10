Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Tavis's life story with friends and family

Share Tavis's life story with friends and family

Tavis Cowan



Anderson - The Unity Mortuary announces the passing of Tavis Cowan, 53, of 219 Pine St., Anderson, SC on October 19, 2020. The family is at 1102 White St., Anderson, SC.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store