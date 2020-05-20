|
Ted Lekorenos
Anderson - Theodore George "Ted" Lekorenos, 84, of Anderson, SC, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House.
Born November 14, 1935 in Dover, OH, he was the son of the late George Lekorenos and Stavria Triadefilou Lekorenos.
Ted was a graduate of Moravian College in Bethlehem, PA and was formerly the Division Head of the Medical Division of Bethlehem Steel. He was active in CPR training and taught CPR at Strasburg State College in Pennsylvania. After his retirement, he and his family moved to Anderson in 1989 where he enjoyed a second career at Central Presbyterian Church, where he was a member, as the Director of Building and Grounds. He was a talented singer and performed with the prestigious, GAMAC in Anderson as well as the Bethlehem Bach Choir prior to moving to Anderson. He sang in the Senior Follies and the Central Presbyterian Church Choir. He was a member of the Seekers Sunday School Class at Central Presbyterian and also served as an Elder.
He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara Moening Lekorenos; daughter, Lisa L. Craft and her husband, Tommy of Anderson, SC; and grandchildren, Carolyn Elizabeth Craft (fiancé, Zachary Girone) and Anna Kathleen Craft.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Anna Isbell and Mary Glaros; and brother, Christ Lekorenos.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with Dr. David J. Bailey and Rev. Noelle Read officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 156 Milestone Way, Suite A, Greenville, SC 29615, Central Presbyterian Church, 1404 N. Boulevard, Anderson, SC 29621 and Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.
The family will be at the home of Lisa and Tommy Craft.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 20 to May 22, 2020