McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
2:00 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
Anderson - Theo David "Ted" Merrill, 79, of Anderson, SC, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.

Born November 9, 1939, in Salt Lake City, UT, he was a son of the late Theo McCann Merrill and Katherine Davis Merrill. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Jeaninne M. Bowers. Ted was a graduate of University of Utah, earned his master's degrees from Arizona State and the University of Michigan. He was a member of the SAE Fraternity. He retired after 33 years of service from the Ford Motor Company and was of the Presbyterian faith. He enjoyed model trains, being a private pilot and traveling with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Fern J. Atkinson Merrill of the home; daughters, Pennie K. Huggins (Rudy) and Kimberly K. Deutsch (David); sister, Linda M. Budge (John); five grandchildren, Courtney Johnson (Jason), Carly Huggins, Kalie Vinson (Joseph), Cori Guilbault (Ryan) and Joey Deutsch and two great-grandchildren, Blair Johnson and Noah Vinson.

The family will receive friends from 1-2pm Saturday, May 25, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow in the chapel at 2:00pm with Brian Atkinson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or , 4124 Clemson Blvd Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 23, 2019
