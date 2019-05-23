Ted Merrill



Anderson - Theo David "Ted" Merrill, 79, of Anderson, SC, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.



Born November 9, 1939, in Salt Lake City, UT, he was a son of the late Theo McCann Merrill and Katherine Davis Merrill. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Jeaninne M. Bowers. Ted was a graduate of University of Utah, earned his master's degrees from Arizona State and the University of Michigan. He was a member of the SAE Fraternity. He retired after 33 years of service from the Ford Motor Company and was of the Presbyterian faith. He enjoyed model trains, being a private pilot and traveling with his family.



He is survived by his wife, Fern J. Atkinson Merrill of the home; daughters, Pennie K. Huggins (Rudy) and Kimberly K. Deutsch (David); sister, Linda M. Budge (John); five grandchildren, Courtney Johnson (Jason), Carly Huggins, Kalie Vinson (Joseph), Cori Guilbault (Ryan) and Joey Deutsch and two great-grandchildren, Blair Johnson and Noah Vinson.



The family will receive friends from 1-2pm Saturday, May 25, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The memorial service will follow in the chapel at 2:00pm with Brian Atkinson officiating.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or , 4124 Clemson Blvd Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621.



WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM. Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary