Teresa Cantrell Neighbors
1964 - 2020
Teresa Cantrell Neighbors

Dewy Rose - Teresa Lynn Cantrell Neighbors, 56, loving wife to Ned A. Neighbors, of Dewy Rose, GA, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Athens, GA.

Born January 29, 1964 in Anderson, SC, she is the daughter of Ruby P. and William E. Scott of Florida, and the late Bobby R. Cantrell, Sr. Teresa's passion in life was being a loving and dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother.

In addition to her mother, Ruby, and husband, Ned, Teresa is survived by her son, Tyler S. Cantrell of Carlinville, IL; brother, William E. Scott, II (Emily) of Glasford, IL; sisters, Angela F. Handrick (Mark) of Collinsville, OK, Kimberly Johnson (Terry) of Omaha, NE, Lisa Smith (Dave) of Peoria, IL, and Pam Scott of Peoria, IL; and five grandchildren, Corbin, Carter, Bobby, Garrett, and Avery. She is also survived by her Jack Russell Terrier, Gracie, who she loved dearly.

In addition to her father, Bobby, Teresa was preceded in death by her brother, Bobby R. Cantrell, Jr.; paternal grandparents, Monroe and Bessie Cantrell; and maternal grandparents, Busee and Ruby Christian.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home with Rev. Dwight Greene officiating. Interment will follow at New Silver Brook Cemetery.

The family will be at the residence.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
AUG
19
Funeral service
02:00 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
