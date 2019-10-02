|
|
Happy 1st Year in Heaven
Teresa Payton
The moment that you died
our heart was torn in two,
one side filled with heartache,
the other died with you.
We often lie awake at night,
when the world is fast asleep, and
take a walk down memory lane,
with tears upon our cheeks.
Remembering you is easy,
we do it everyday,
but missing you is heartache
that never goes away.
We hold you tightly within our heart
and there you will remain,
until the joyous day arrives,
that we will meet again
Love Your daughters,
Shela and Lakendra Payton
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Oct. 2, 2019