Happy 1st Year in Heaven

Teresa Payton

The moment that you died

our heart was torn in two,

one side filled with heartache,

the other died with you.

We often lie awake at night,

when the world is fast asleep, and

take a walk down memory lane,

with tears upon our cheeks.

Remembering you is easy,

we do it everyday,

but missing you is heartache

that never goes away.

We hold you tightly within our heart

and there you will remain,

until the joyous day arrives,

that we will meet again

Love Your daughters,

Shela and Lakendra Payton
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Oct. 2, 2019
