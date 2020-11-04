Teresa Porter CroweAnderson, SC - Teresa Porter Crowe, 58, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020.Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Joe and Patricia Ann Jordan Porter. She was an employee of School District #3 and was of the Baptist faith.Survivors include two sisters, Carol Lindsey and Tracie Williams; nephew, Anthony Joyce; nieces, Amber Robinson, Bell Williams, and Elizabeth Williams; and great-nephews, Haden Joyce, Avery Russell, Landon Joyce, and K.J. Robinson.A private graveside service will be held.Sullivan-King Mortuary