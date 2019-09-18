|
Teressa Anderson
Anderson - Teressa Lynn Hay Anderson, 62, of Anderson, SC, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019 at her home.
Born December 21, 1956 in Flint, Michigan, she was the daughter of Catherine McCann Hay and the late Thomas Hay. Teressa was a nurse and loved Clemson sports, especially football. She also loved traveling.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 41 years, David Anderson; sons, Joel Anderson (Leigh) and Kyle Anderson (Ashley); brothers, Paul, Jeff, Mark and John Hay; and grandchildren, Brook, Mason, Willow and Scarlett.
The family will receive friends from 11am-12:30pm Friday, September 20, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be in the chapel at 1:00pm with Dr. David Bailey officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Association of Anderson, 215 E Calhoun St, Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019