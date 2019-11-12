Services
Sullivan-King Mortuary and Crematory - Northeast Chapel
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
Terrence Kistner


1942 - 2019
Terrence Kistner Obituary
Terrence Kistner

Anderson - Terrence J. Kistner, 77, husband of Ferne B. Kistner, passed away October 25, 2019.

Born August 16, 1942, in Utica, NY, he was an avid Yankee's fan and a Master Gardener. Terrence retired in 2010 after enjoying two careers, one as a chemical engineer and the second as a financial advisor. He was a dedicated Rotarian and member of First Presbyterian Church, Anderson, SC.

Surviving are his wife of 32 years, Ferne Kistner of the home, children: David J. Kistner (Pamela), of Raleigh, NC, Brian R. Kistner (Denise), of Florence, Ann M. Kistner of Durham, NC; stepchildren: Mark C. Mann (Leahann) of Valrico, FL, Kelly A. Spaugh (R. Matthew) of Clarkston, GA, John M. Mann (Suzie) of Brooklyn Heights, NY; seven grandchildren and brothers: Richard Kistner (Betty) of Utica, NY, and Ronald Kistner (Leslie) of Fulton, NY.

A Memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, November 16 at Sullivan-King Mortuary with Dr. Dennis Tedder officiating. The family will receive friends from 3 until 4 p.m. prior to the service at the mortuary. Interment will be held at a later date, in the spring, at Calvary Cemetery, Utica, NY.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cancer Association of Anderson, 215 E. Calhoun St., Anderson, SC 29621 or Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary, www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
