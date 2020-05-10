Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Midway Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Terri Hackett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terri Hackett


1966 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terri Hackett Obituary
Terri Hackett

Anderson - Terri Lynn Hackett, 54, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at her residence.

Born January 16, 1966 in Anderson, SC, she is a daughter of Gloria Hackett and the late Rufus V. Hackett. Terri was a graduate of Westside High School Class of 1984 and Tri-County Technical College in 1986 where she earned her Dental Assistant Degree. She was a mentor and role model to many women who needed help and advice. Terri loved animals, especially her beloved cat "Patches". She was a member of NewSpring Church and attended Second Chance Church.

In addition to her mother, Terri is survived by her sister, Teresa Gleason (Wayne); niece, Heather Campbell; uncle, Frankie Webb; Goddaughter, Aaliyah Knight; and best friend, Carolyn Broeker Knight.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Midway Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Reverends Bradley Saxon and Allen McConnell officiating.

The family will be at the residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shalom House Ministries, 349 Blake Dairy Rd., Belton, SC 29627 or to The Bridge Center, P.O. Box 1763, Anderson, SC 29622.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 10 to May 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terri's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougald Funeral Home
Download Now