Terri Hackett
Anderson - Terri Lynn Hackett, 54, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at her residence.
Born January 16, 1966 in Anderson, SC, she is a daughter of Gloria Hackett and the late Rufus V. Hackett. Terri was a graduate of Westside High School Class of 1984 and Tri-County Technical College in 1986 where she earned her Dental Assistant Degree. She was a mentor and role model to many women who needed help and advice. Terri loved animals, especially her beloved cat "Patches". She was a member of NewSpring Church and attended Second Chance Church.
In addition to her mother, Terri is survived by her sister, Teresa Gleason (Wayne); niece, Heather Campbell; uncle, Frankie Webb; Goddaughter, Aaliyah Knight; and best friend, Carolyn Broeker Knight.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Midway Presbyterian Church Cemetery with Reverends Bradley Saxon and Allen McConnell officiating.
The family will be at the residence.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shalom House Ministries, 349 Blake Dairy Rd., Belton, SC 29627 or to The Bridge Center, P.O. Box 1763, Anderson, SC 29622.
