Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Asalone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Asalone


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry Asalone Obituary
Terry Asalone

Easley - Terrance Martin Asalone, 69, of Easley, SC, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.

Born April 11, 1950, he grew up in Weedville, PA and was a son of the late Joseph M. Asalone and Catherine J. Lease Asalone.

Terry was a graduate of Penn State University and enjoyed a long career in banking having retired from SunTrust Bank in Anderson. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and was a Rotarian.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Catherine Gerg Asalone; children, Jenny Tompkins (Art) and Rick Asalone (Kimberly); brother, James Asalone; and five grandchildren, Anna Catherine, Sophia, Elloree, Evan and Emerson.

The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church Wednesday, September 4th at 2:00pm with Father Philip Gillespie officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621 or Anderson Free Clinic, 414 N. Fant St., Anderson, SC 29621.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougald Funeral Home
Download Now