|
|
Terry Asalone
Easley - Terrance Martin Asalone, 69, of Easley, SC, passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 at Greenville Memorial Hospital.
Born April 11, 1950, he grew up in Weedville, PA and was a son of the late Joseph M. Asalone and Catherine J. Lease Asalone.
Terry was a graduate of Penn State University and enjoyed a long career in banking having retired from SunTrust Bank in Anderson. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and was a Rotarian.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Catherine Gerg Asalone; children, Jenny Tompkins (Art) and Rick Asalone (Kimberly); brother, James Asalone; and five grandchildren, Anna Catherine, Sophia, Elloree, Evan and Emerson.
The family will receive friends from 6-8pm Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church Wednesday, September 4th at 2:00pm with Father Philip Gillespie officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Rd., Anderson, SC 29621 or Anderson Free Clinic, 414 N. Fant St., Anderson, SC 29621.
WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019