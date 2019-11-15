|
Terry Charles Ayers
Anderson - Terry Charles Ayers, 59, of Anderson, SC, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.
Born June 21, 1960 in Anderson, SC he was a son of Doris Williams Ayers and the late Charles Ayers. Terry was the owner of C. Terry Ayers Lawn Service and had also worked as a real estate agent.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his spouse, Diane Marie Santangelo; brother, Mike Ayers (Nancy) of Anderson, SC; brother in law, Tim Long of Anderson, SC; nieces, Stephanie Epps (Mac) and Summer Ayers, both of Anderson, SC; and nephew, Gabriel Ayers (Crystal).
In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his sister, Cathy Ayers Long.
The family will receive friends from 4:00-6:00pm Sunday, November 17, 2019 at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held in the chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home on Monday, November 18th at 12:30pm with Rev. Charles Holland officiating. Entombment will follow in Oaklawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cancer Association of Anderson, 215 E Calhoun St, Anderson, SC 29621.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019