|
|
Dr. Terry L. Eves, beloved husband, father and grandfather, went home to the Lord on December 30, 2019. Dr. Eves is survived by his wife Dianne of 43 years, and sons Eric (Beth) of Illinois, and Kevin (Erin) of North Carolina, and grandchildren Levi and Andrew; mother Marylouise Eves and brothers Steve (Waneda) and Bryan (Sheila), all of Ohio; as well as nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Eves.
Born November 30, 1952, in Anderson, Indiana, he grew up with a great eagerness to enjoy learning. His hobbies included Asian cooking, fishing, target shooting, and reading. He cherished his family with a richness of joy in the Lord while also fully investing himself as a mentor-friend to many students, missionaries, church planters, and ministers. Since he was a young man he had been a scholar and teacher, teaching most recently at Erskine Theological Seminary. ETS prepares men and women to fulfill the Great Commission of Jesus Christ, and its success in this was Terry's central drive.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020