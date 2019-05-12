Resources
Terry (Pa Pa) O'dell

Terry (Pa Pa) O'dell In Memoriam
Terry (Pa pa) O'dell

11/8/46 - 5/14/18

I thought of you today, but that is nothing new. I thought about you yesterday and days before that too. I think of you in silence, I often speak your name. All I have is memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is a keepsake from which I'll never part. God has you in his arms, I have you in my heart. You have been gone to heaven one year today. We miss and love you so much.

Love your wife, Faye

& Children, Grandchildren, Great-Grands
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 12, 2019
