In Memory Of
Terry (Pa pa) O'dell
11/8/46 - 5/14/18
I thought of you today, but that is nothing new. I thought about you yesterday and days before that too. I think of you in silence, I often speak your name. All I have is memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is a keepsake from which I'll never part. God has you in his arms, I have you in my heart. You have been gone to heaven one year today. We miss and love you so much.
Love your wife, Faye
& Children, Grandchildren, Great-Grands
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on May 12, 2019