Terry "T-Rail" Rumsey
Anderson - Terry "T-Rail" Lee Rumsey, of Anderson, son of the late George Howard and Lillie McClellion Rumsey, passed away, Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Rainey Hospice House after years of declining health.
Terry loved life and for years he owned his own business, Rumsey Heating and Air.
He is survived by his son, Jason Lee Rumsey of Anderson, brother Richard H. Rumsey (Vickie) of Anderson and a granddaughter, Lillie Marie Rumsey of Anderson. He is also survived by many, many friends and family.
A private funeral service will be held at The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020