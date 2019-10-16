Services
Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory - South Chapel
3219 South Main Street
Anderson, SC 29624
864-296-6609
Terry Vaught

Terry Vaught Obituary
Terry Vaught

Anderson - Terry Wyatt Vaught, 69, of Anderson, SC passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at his home.

Born on May 5, 1950 he was the son of the late George and Vernice West Vaught. He was a member of Hope Fellowship Church and was a well-known car salesman.

He is survived by his son: Wesley Vaught (Megan); sisters: Genell Turnbull and Kathy Barwick; and grandchildren: Morgan Vaught, Thais Johnson, Amariah Johnson, Emry Partain, Yeshua Vaught, Aviyah Vaught; and Alayah Vaught.

A memorial service will be held at 4pm on Saturday October 19, 2019 at Sosebee Mortuary, South Chapel.

Sosebee Mortuary and Crematory, South Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
