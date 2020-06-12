Thelma A. White
Thelma A. White

Piedmont - Thelma Alfretta White, 98, of Piedmont, SC passed away at McCall Hospice House in Simpsonville, SC on June 5, 2020.

A celebration of her life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 27, at Salem Baptist Church in Anderson, SC. A family graveside memorial will follow at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Memorial Park in Westminster, SC. Memorial contributions may be made, in lieu of flowers, to Salem Baptist Church, 1325 Salem Church Road, Anderson SC 29625.

Information on Thelma's life, accomplishments and survivors can be found on Sandifer Funeral Home's website along with any condolences you may want to express online at www.sandiferfuneralhome.com.




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sandifer Funeral Home
512 East Main Street
Westminster, SC 29693
(864) 647-5446
