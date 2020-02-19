|
Thelma Blythe Simpson
Pelzer - Thelma Blythe Simpson, 87, widow of James B. Simpson formerly of Pelzer died Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Southern Oaks Rehabilitation & Healthcare.
Born in Honea Path, she was the daughter of the late Richard L. and Beatrice Gilmer Blythe. She was a member of Washington Baptist Church of Pelzer.
Surviving are: sons, James David Simpson, and Tommy B. Simpson (Deanna) all of Pelzer; daughters, Terrie Barbare (Jamie) of Pelzer, and Susan Hudson (Ray) of Williamston; 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren and one on the way.
She was preceded in death by her brothers, Talmadge and Arvon Blythe; sister, Violet Stone.
Graveside service will be held 3pm Saturday at Washington Baptist Church with Rev. Stan Candler and Rev. Kim Morris officiating.
Special thanks to Brantley, Becky, Samantha, Ashley, Nancy Burns, and the staff of Palliative Hospice.
Flowers are optional or memorials may be made to Washington Baptist Church @ 208 Washington Church Rd. Pelzer, SC 29669.
The family will be at their respective homes.
Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020