Services
Cox Funeral Home
201 River St
Belton, SC 29627
(864) 338-8333
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Simpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma Blythe Simpson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thelma Blythe Simpson Obituary
Thelma Blythe Simpson

Pelzer - Thelma Blythe Simpson, 87, widow of James B. Simpson formerly of Pelzer died Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Southern Oaks Rehabilitation & Healthcare.

Born in Honea Path, she was the daughter of the late Richard L. and Beatrice Gilmer Blythe. She was a member of Washington Baptist Church of Pelzer.

Surviving are: sons, James David Simpson, and Tommy B. Simpson (Deanna) all of Pelzer; daughters, Terrie Barbare (Jamie) of Pelzer, and Susan Hudson (Ray) of Williamston; 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren and one on the way.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Talmadge and Arvon Blythe; sister, Violet Stone.

Graveside service will be held 3pm Saturday at Washington Baptist Church with Rev. Stan Candler and Rev. Kim Morris officiating.

Special thanks to Brantley, Becky, Samantha, Ashley, Nancy Burns, and the staff of Palliative Hospice.

Flowers are optional or memorials may be made to Washington Baptist Church @ 208 Washington Church Rd. Pelzer, SC 29669.

The family will be at their respective homes.

Cox Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

WWW.COXFUNERALHOME1882.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thelma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -