Thelma Clamp Jones
Greenville - Thelma Barnette Clamp Jones, 98, of Greenville, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late Charles Rodrick and Jessie Gambrell Barnette.
She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. Thelma was a member of Berea First Baptist Church for 59 years and the oldest living member.
She is survived by her three children; Carole Cole, Harrison "Sonny" Clamp, Jr. (Allison), all of Greenville and Charles William "Bill" Clamp, of Anderson; two grandchildren, William H. Clamp (Samantha) and Jennifer Clamp Knoke (Josh); and two great grandchildren, Emerson Claire Knoke and Ryan Harrison Knoke.
Thelma was predeceased by her first husband, Harrison Pruitt Clamp; second husband, Henry Zed Jones; son-in-law, Denny Cole and daughter-in-law, Susan Clamp; two brothers and two sisters.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery, 2609 Hwy 29 N., Anderson, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Caris Hospice, 111 Smith Hines Road, Ste D, Greenville, SC 29607 or Berea First Baptist Church, 529 Farrs Bridge Road, Greenville, SC 29611.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to NHC of Greenville, especially to nurse Sara and to Caris Hospice, especially to nurse Jacob for their sincere care and compassion to Thelma during her last days.
Family will be at their respective homes.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thomasmcafee.com
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home, Northwest.