Thelma G. Sweet
Pendleton - Thelma Grace Wilson Sweet, 82, of Pendleton, SC passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at NHC Healthcare Anderson.
Born September 14, 1937 in Anderson County, SC, Thelma was a daughter of the late Albert Walter Wilson and Bertha Belle Baynard Wilson. She worked for many years at Roddy's Fried Chicken, Pelzer and later at Clemson University as a custodian where she retired. She was a member of Temple Baptist Church.
Thelma is survived by her sons, Gregory Walter Sweet (Tracie) of Anderson, SC, Charles Gary Hammond (Pam) of Fountain Inn, SC and Ronald "Ronnie" Stanley Hammond (Debbie) of Williamston, SC; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Thelma was preceded in death by one infant son; a daughter, Terry Yvonne Sweet; seven sisters; and four brothers. Thelma was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
The family will be at the residence and will receive friends on Sunday, November 10, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Monday, November 11 at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel of The McDougald Funeral Home with Dr. Larry Pearson and Mr. Steve George officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Building Fund of Temple Baptist Church, 2905 Standridge Rd., Anderson, SC 29625.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019