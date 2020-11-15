1/
Thelma H. Hopper
Thelma H. Hopper

Anderson, SC - Thelma Inez Hill Hopper, 90, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, at her residence.

Born in Anderson, SC, she was the daughter of the late William and Hattie Gambrell Hill. She was a graduate of Pendleton High School and was a retired textile employee. Mrs. Hopper was a member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church and attended Lebanon Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Ernest P. Hopper; sister, Alberta George; and a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Sheri Hopper; sisters, Ruth Sanders and Lou Nell Richbourg; and brothers, Albert Hill, James Hill, and Jerry Hill.

Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, November 17, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. The family will greet friends following the service. Social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended.

Memorials may be made to Lebanon Baptist Church, 5150 Gentry Road, Anderson, SC 29621.

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan-King Mortuary - Anderson
3205 North Highway 81
Anderson, SC 29621
(864) 225-5431
