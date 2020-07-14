1/1
Thelma L. Long
1945 - 2020
Thelma L. Long

Iva - Thelma Lee Long, 75, of Iva, SC, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born February 21, 1945 in Iva, SC, she is the daughter of the late Joseph Bruce Long and Mary Stella Gray Long. She was a graduate of Crescent High School and worked in textiles for West Pointe Pepperell for over 30 years where she later retired. She was a faithful member of Iva Pentecostal Holiness Church and will be remembered most for being very caring for the well-being of others.

She is survived by her nephew, Stephen B. Long (Tina) of Anderson, SC; niece, Tammy Bowyer (Jeff) of Starr, SC; sister, Mary Imogene Fields of Iva, SC; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Thelma was preceded in death by her sister, Hallie Gaines, and brother, James Harper Long.

Family and friends may pay their respects and sign the Guest Register on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at The McDougald Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held at Iva City Cemetery at a later date.

The family will be at their respective homes.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Thelma's honor to the Alzheimer's Association of Anderson, 4124 Clemson Blvd., Suite I, Anderson, SC 29621.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
10:00 - 04:00 PM
The McDougald Funeral Home
