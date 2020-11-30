Thelma McCall
Williamston - Thelma Jean Rogers McCall, 81, wife of Richard Gordon McCall, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020 at her home.
Born in Anderson County, she was a daughter of the late Ira and Gladys Mae Stringer Rogers. She was retired from Anderson School District One and a member of Whitefield Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by son, Richard Donald McCall (Gina) of Piedmont and daughter, Angela Jean McCall Markley (Jim) of Anderson; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by sisters, Sara Rogers and Marie Finley; brothers, Marvin, Cecil and John Thomas Rogers.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, at Whitefield Baptist Church with burial following in the church cemetery.
The family will speak to friends following the service at the graveside.
Memorials may be made to Whitefield Baptist Church, 207 Mitchell Road, Belton, SC 29627 or Kindred Hospice, 1704 E. Greenville St., Ste 1-C, Anderson, SC 29621.
Due to COVID-19, the family requests that masks be worn, and social distancing observed.
Gray Mortuary, Pelzer
