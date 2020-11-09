Theodore "Bud" B. ShirleyAnderson - Theodore "Bud" B. Shirley, 87, of Anderson, SC, passed away Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Rainey Hospice House.Born August 7, 1933 in Belton, SC, he was the son of the late Yancy Shirley and Dollie Moore Shirley. He was married to Mildred Louise Derry Shirley until her death in 2019.Bud was retired from the United States Air Force having proudly served his country for over 21 years. Following his military career, he worked for BASF retiring in 1993. He was also a consultant for Orian Rugs and a teacher at Tri-County Technical College.He is survived by his sons, Daniel Shirley (Laura) of Macon, GA and Bob Shirley (Robin) of Starr, SC; daughters, Terri Carter of Anderson, SC, Sharon Locke (Steve) of Atlanta, GA, and Kay Logan of Simpsonville, SC; sister, Becky Lowe (Johnny) of Belton, SC; 13 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. The family asks that those attending wear masks, if they are comfortable with it, and observe social distancing.In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Louise Campbell and Gwen Campbell.The funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 11:00 am at the M.J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery Committal Shelter with Rev. Dwight Greene and Mr. Stan Campbell officiating.