Pruitt Funeral Home
603 N. Main St.
Honea Path, SC 29654
864-369-2461
Theresa Campbell

Theresa Campbell Obituary
Theresa Campbell

Honea Path - Theresa Jane Campbell, daughter of the late Billy Joe and Virgie Blair Campbell, went home to Jesus Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Beloved wife of Bobby Campbell, Adoring mother of Buffy (Chris) Rothel and Heidi (Justin) Scott, Cherished "Gigi" to Aiden, Chase, Parker, Morgan and Toby, Dear sister to Sherry (Greg) Fleming and Linda Clary and Loved aunt to Joey (Jena) Clary, Jennifer(Matthew) Burgess, Derick (Hope) Clary. Theresa also leaves behind a large extended family and her Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home work family.

Theresa lived a life of serving others; she was well loved and will be missed by many.

In addition to her Parents, grand daughter Justice Scott and brother in law Bruce Clary were at Heavens gate welcoming her home.

The family is at the home. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to The Richard M. Campbell Veterans Nursing Home Memorial Fund, 4605 Belton Hwy, Anderson, SC 29621. Messages of condolence may be made to the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
