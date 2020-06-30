Thomas Berry Cox
Anderson, SC - Thomas Berry Cox passed away on June 29, 2020 at the Rainey Hospice House. Berry was born on July 1, 1929 in Honea Path, SC and was the son of the late Julian Preston and Drudie Irwin Cox.
He attended Honea Path High School and worked for Lowenstein and Springs Industries in Honea Path and later in Anderson, SC. Berry was an avid hunter and fisherman in his spare time. After retiring in 1989, he had time to return to another hobby, woodworking. He enjoyed making beautiful items for family and friends to enjoy every day and for holiday seasons.
Berry was a member of The Boy Scouts of America, attaining the rank of Eagle Scout and additional Palms. He continued as a volunteer in scouting as an adult. He was an Assistant Scout Master in Troop 63 and a Scout Master in Troop 5 in Honea Path, SC. He served as Scout Master for Troop 117, sponsored by St. John's United Methodist Church in Anderson, from 1966-1976. During his tenure as a Scout Master, Berry had 65 scouts attain the rank of Eagle. For many years, Berry served as advisor to the National Honor Society, Order of the Arrow of the Blue Ridge Council. He was awarded the Silver Beaver Award, the highest awarded in scouting to a volunteer.
Berry was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Anderson, S.C. where he served as an usher for many years. He served on a variety of committees when his health allowed him to do so.
Berry was the last surviving member of his immediate family. He was predeceased by six brothers, Claude, Julian, Pascal (Pac), John Leonard (Dick), Edgar (Ed), and Preston (Press) Cox, and three sisters, Mary C. Fell, Ruby C. Hilley, and Margaret (Mot) Cox.
Berry is survived by his wife of 72 years, Margaret Vaughn Cox, their daughter and son-in-law, Beryl and Alan Barclay. Also surviving are a sister-in-law, Sue Vaughn Dickson, and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as many great and great, great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials for Trinity United Methodist Church, 1809 North Main Street, Anderson, SC or Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC, or the charity of your choice.
Due to COVID-19 a private graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Friends may pay their respects from 10:00 AM until 5:00 PM on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Sullivan-King Mortuary.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
Anderson, SC - Thomas Berry Cox passed away on June 29, 2020 at the Rainey Hospice House. Berry was born on July 1, 1929 in Honea Path, SC and was the son of the late Julian Preston and Drudie Irwin Cox.
He attended Honea Path High School and worked for Lowenstein and Springs Industries in Honea Path and later in Anderson, SC. Berry was an avid hunter and fisherman in his spare time. After retiring in 1989, he had time to return to another hobby, woodworking. He enjoyed making beautiful items for family and friends to enjoy every day and for holiday seasons.
Berry was a member of The Boy Scouts of America, attaining the rank of Eagle Scout and additional Palms. He continued as a volunteer in scouting as an adult. He was an Assistant Scout Master in Troop 63 and a Scout Master in Troop 5 in Honea Path, SC. He served as Scout Master for Troop 117, sponsored by St. John's United Methodist Church in Anderson, from 1966-1976. During his tenure as a Scout Master, Berry had 65 scouts attain the rank of Eagle. For many years, Berry served as advisor to the National Honor Society, Order of the Arrow of the Blue Ridge Council. He was awarded the Silver Beaver Award, the highest awarded in scouting to a volunteer.
Berry was a longtime member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Anderson, S.C. where he served as an usher for many years. He served on a variety of committees when his health allowed him to do so.
Berry was the last surviving member of his immediate family. He was predeceased by six brothers, Claude, Julian, Pascal (Pac), John Leonard (Dick), Edgar (Ed), and Preston (Press) Cox, and three sisters, Mary C. Fell, Ruby C. Hilley, and Margaret (Mot) Cox.
Berry is survived by his wife of 72 years, Margaret Vaughn Cox, their daughter and son-in-law, Beryl and Alan Barclay. Also surviving are a sister-in-law, Sue Vaughn Dickson, and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as many great and great, great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials for Trinity United Methodist Church, 1809 North Main Street, Anderson, SC or Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC, or the charity of your choice.
Due to COVID-19 a private graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Friends may pay their respects from 10:00 AM until 5:00 PM on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Sullivan-King Mortuary.
Sullivan-King Mortuary
www.sullivanking.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.