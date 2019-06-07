Services
Thomas Chastain
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Visitation
Following Services
Anderson, SC - Thomas Earl Chastain, 74, of Pineridge Drive, passed away, Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born November 13, 1944, in Danielsville, GA, he was the son of the late J.C. and Fannie Brooks Chastain. Thomas was retired from BASF as an Economic Analyst with 32 years of service. He was a member of Concord Baptist Church.

Surviving are his wife of 53 years, LeNelle Fortson Chastain of the home; daughter, Amy Allen (Brian) of Danielsville, GA; two grandsons, Lucas and Jackson Allen; brother, Jim Chastain (Linda) of Carlton, GA; three sisters, Sylvia Jones (David) of Mauldin, SC, Jane Porterfield and Sue Chastain both of Danielsville, GA and several nieces, nephews, in-laws, neighbors and many friends.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Sullivan-King Mortuary with Dr. Don Cox officiating. Burial will be at Midway Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends after the service at the mortuary, 3205 N. Hwy 81.

The family is at the residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Concord Baptist Church or a .

Sullivan-King Mortuary

www.sullivanking.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on June 7, 2019
