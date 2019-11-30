|
Thomas E Dudley, Sr.
Iva - Thomas Eugene "Tom" Dudley passed away November 29, 2019 at his residence. Born in Anderson, SC on January 6, 1934, he was the son of the late Judge Jackson and Louise Thomas Dudley. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Cooper Dudley. He was a graduate of Boys High in Anderson, SC and was a member of First Baptist Church, Iva, SC.
Surviving are his sons, Thomas Eugene "Butch" Dudley, Jr. (Freda Seymour) and Russell Wayne Dudley, both of Iva. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Marcus "Mark" Eugene Dudley (Tracy), Molly Caroline Dudley Young, Austin Thomas Dudley and Brantley Dudley and five great grandchildren, Marcus Cameron Dudley, Corey Lynn Rainey, Natalie Morgan Young, Jace Cooper Young and Caroline Jesse Young.
Mr. Dudley was a member of the United States Navy where he earned the National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. He worked for Delta Airlines before moving back to Iva from Florida and owned and operated Dud's Restaurant and several convenience stores. An avid golfer, he was a life-long member of the Masons, served on the Board of Directors of The Peoples Bank, board member for the Iva Rescue Squad and served on the Anderson County Highway Commission.
The family will receive friends on Monday, December 2nd at the McDougald Funeral Home from 6:00-8:00 pm. Graveside services will be held, Tuesday December 3rd at 12:30 pm at the Iva Cemetery. The Reverend Jerry Gray will preside. The family will be at their respective homes.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019