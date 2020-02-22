|
Thomas Ira Fountain
Starr - Thomas Ira Fountain, 64, husband of Melissa Hutchins Fountain of Starr, SC died Friday, February 21, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on September 27, 1955 in Anderson, SC and was a son of the late Marvin Columbus Fountain and the late Nellie Pearl Elgin Fountain.
He was retired and had worked in the construction industry, Jackson Mill and Goodman Conveyor.
He is survived by his wife Melissa Hutchins Fountain, sons, Christopher Bearden, Joshua Cantoni (Melissa), Matthew Cantoni (Cheryl), grandchildren, Austin, Zachary, and Kaytlin Bearden, Blake, Sydney, Courtney, Launa, Devin, Chelsey, Ethan and Jordan Cantoni, great-grandchildren, Brody, Paisley, Riley, Braden and Kalel Cantoni, sisters, Jean Jordan and Selma Whitfield and brothers, Marvin Fountain, Ronald Fountain and Willis Fountain.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Christine King, Charles Fountain, Joe Fountain, J.C. Byrum, Joyce McCloud, Barbara Wicker, Audrey Fountain, Thelma McCullough, Randolph Fountain and Dennis Fountain. He was also preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Tanganeika Bearden.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 1:00pm in The Tribute Room of The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center 1621 Pearman Dairy Rd. Anderson, SC 29625. Rev. Dr. Thomas Maxwell will officiate.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:30 - 1:00pm.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com
THE STANDARD CREMATION & FUNERAL CENTER
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020