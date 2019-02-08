Services
Holloway's Funeral Home Inc
101 Holloway Blvd
Belton, SC 29627
(864) 338-5200
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Jefferson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Jefferson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thomas Jefferson Obituary
Thomas Jefferson

Belton - Thomas Jefferson, age 62, of 131 Cherokee Road, Belton passed Sunday. He was a native of Anderson County and was the son of the late Eddie Jefferson and Alice Latimer Jefferson. He is survived by his wife, Irene Jefferson of Belton, SC; daughters, Brandy Smith of Belton, SC and Salida Posey of Anderson, SC; son, Thomas Keyoshi (Michele)Smith of Anderson; step-daughter, Angela (Clyde) Little; sisters, Willie Ann (Willie C.) Scott of Anderson, SC and Dorothy Ukpabi of Belton, S.C; brothers, Walter (Glenda) Jefferson of Belton, SC and Jeff (Lucy) Jefferson of Honea Path. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. The family is at 109 Burr Drive, Belton, SC. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.hollowaysfuneralhome.com Services are entrusted to Holloway's Funeral Home Belton S.C.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.