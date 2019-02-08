|
Thomas Jefferson
Belton - Thomas Jefferson, age 62, of 131 Cherokee Road, Belton passed Sunday. He was a native of Anderson County and was the son of the late Eddie Jefferson and Alice Latimer Jefferson. He is survived by his wife, Irene Jefferson of Belton, SC; daughters, Brandy Smith of Belton, SC and Salida Posey of Anderson, SC; son, Thomas Keyoshi (Michele)Smith of Anderson; step-daughter, Angela (Clyde) Little; sisters, Willie Ann (Willie C.) Scott of Anderson, SC and Dorothy Ukpabi of Belton, S.C; brothers, Walter (Glenda) Jefferson of Belton, SC and Jeff (Lucy) Jefferson of Honea Path. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. The family is at 109 Burr Drive, Belton, SC. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.hollowaysfuneralhome.com Services are entrusted to Holloway's Funeral Home Belton S.C.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Feb. 8, 2019