Thomas Lindsay
Belton - James Thomas Lindsay, 81, husband of Barbara Souther Lindsay, of 116 Hillcrest Circle, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Rainey Hospice House.
Born in Anderson County, he was a son of the late William Clyde and Edith Wilson Lindsay. He was a member of Southside Baptist Church, and a former member and deacon of Eastview Baptist Church for more than 40 years. Mr. Lindsay was a career Law Enforcement Officer. He had previously served as Police Chief of Belton Police Department and Honea Path Police Department, and retired from Anderson County Sheriff's Department.
Surviving in addition to his loving wife of 58 years of the home are: two daughters, Deana (Dave) Fisher of Williamston and Tracy (Ray) Garcia of Clermont FL; a brother, Jimmy Ray Lindsay of Honea Path; two sisters, Diane Mizzell and Janice (Joe) Gentry, both of Anderson; six grandchildren, Katie Lollis, Connor Clinch, Callie Clinch, Clay Lollis, Claire Lollis, and Lindsay Garcia; a cousin, who was like a daughter, Lynn (Larry) Sherbet of Starr; and multiple nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
Mr. Lindsay is preceded in death by a brother, Charles Lindsay.
Funeral services will be held at 2 P.M. Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Travis Dyar and Rev. Rouse Addis officiating. Burial will follow in Eastview Cemetery.
The family at the home and will receive friends Saturday evening from 6-8 P.M. at Pruitt Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ParkerWhitePruitt.com
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019