Thomas Lyle Whitfield
Anderson - Thomas Lyle Whitfield, 68, of Anderson, SC, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.
Born July 25, 1951 in Anderson, he was the son of the late Otis O. Whitfield and Stella Carter Whitfield. Thomas was a carpenter and spent his career in construction.
He is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth Bonner of Anderson, Angelia Koller of San Antonio, TX, and Amy Downs of Valparaiso, IN; grandchildren, Amber and Austin Evans, Hector Martinez, Cameron and Kayle Cast, and Henry, Eddie and Catherine Downs; and sister, Bertha Lyon (Dwain) of Anderson, SC.
The family will receive friends from 5:00-6:30pm Friday, October 25, 2019 at Oakdale Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 7:00pm with Rev. Dr. David Blizzard officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oakdale Baptist Church, 6724 SC-24, Townville, SC 29689.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019