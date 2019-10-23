Services
McDougald Funeral Home
2211 North Main Street
Anderson, SC 29261-3874
(864) 224-4343
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Oakdale Baptist Church
6724 SC-24
Townville, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Oakdale Baptist Church
6724 SC-24
Townville, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Whitfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Lyle Whitfield

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Lyle Whitfield Obituary
Thomas Lyle Whitfield

Anderson - Thomas Lyle Whitfield, 68, of Anderson, SC, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at AnMed Health Medical Center.

Born July 25, 1951 in Anderson, he was the son of the late Otis O. Whitfield and Stella Carter Whitfield. Thomas was a carpenter and spent his career in construction.

He is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth Bonner of Anderson, Angelia Koller of San Antonio, TX, and Amy Downs of Valparaiso, IN; grandchildren, Amber and Austin Evans, Hector Martinez, Cameron and Kayle Cast, and Henry, Eddie and Catherine Downs; and sister, Bertha Lyon (Dwain) of Anderson, SC.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-6:30pm Friday, October 25, 2019 at Oakdale Baptist Church. The funeral service will follow at 7:00pm with Rev. Dr. David Blizzard officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oakdale Baptist Church, 6724 SC-24, Townville, SC 29689.

WWW.MCDOUGALDFUNERALHOME.COM
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougald Funeral Home
Download Now