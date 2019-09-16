Services
Thomas Martin
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Thomas Raymond Martin Obituary
Thomas Raymond Martin

Anderson, SC - Thomas Raymond Martin, husband of Doris Morgan Martin, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Rainey Hospice House.

A native of Anderson, SC, he was the son of the late John E. and Gladys Aiken Martin.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his siblings: David K. Martin (Doris), Shirley M. Bone (Henry), all of Anderson, Johnnie M. Lawton of Florida, and a special sister-in-law, Evelyn Morgan Henson. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Aiken Martin.

Raymond graduated from Boys High School and Anderson College. He retired from the United States Post Office. He honored his country by serving in the United States Army and continued serving in the South Carolina National Guard.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, September 17, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel conducted by Dr. Brent Lollis and Dr. Ronald Moore. Burial will follow the service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with military honors. A visitation and reception will be held from 2 until 3 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service at the mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Taylor Memorial Pentecostal Holiness Church, 711 Glenn Street, Anderson, SC 29625, or the , 4124 Clemson Boulevard, Suite L, Anderson, SC 29621.

Published in Anderson Independent-Mail on Sept. 16, 2019
