Thomas Reed
Iva - Thomas Reed age 65, of 972 Bell Road Iva S.C., passed Sunday. He was born in Anderson County and was the son of the late James Albert Reed Sr., and Alline Robinson, he was a member of New Friendship Baptist Church. Survivors include two sisters Leila Alexander, and Roberta Reed, two brothers Willie J. Reed and Melvin Reed. Funeral services will be held Friday 2:00P.M. New Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery. Holloway's Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family is at the home.
Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from May 13 to May 14, 2020