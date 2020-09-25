1/
Thomas Rudolph Barker, Sr.

Pickens - Thomas Rudolph Barker, Sr., age 95, husband to late Bobbie Nell Lingefelt Barker, passed from this life, Thursday, September 24, 2020 at his home.

A native of Pickens County, Thomas was born November 10, 1924, the son of the late Jerry A. Barker and Leila Honeycutt Barker. Mr. Barker was of United States Army veteran and pastored Andersonville Baptist Church in Anderson, SC for many years.

Survivors include his one son, Thomas Rudolph Barker, Jr. (Patsy) of Pickens; one sister, Dorothy Wilbanks of Central; two grandchildren, Lisa Barker, and Courtney Bryant (Matthew); three greatgrandchildren, Hunter, Dixie, and Landyn, as well as numerous nieces & nephews.

Mr. Barker was predeceased by his wife, parents, one daughter, Glenda Kelley; one grandson, Brian Smith; four sisters and four brothers.

A cryptside service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday, September 28, 2020 in the Tower Mausoleum at Oconee Memorial Park officiated by Reverend Ken Collins and Dr. Boyce Whitman.

Memorials may be made to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering or the Connie Maxwell Children's Home.

The family is at the home.

Mountain View Funeral Home is serving the Barker family.




Published in Anderson Independent-Mail from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
